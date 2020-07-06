Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 407,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47,068.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,048,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,202,000 after acquiring an additional 433,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 344,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 329,246 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

