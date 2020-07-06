Analysts Set Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target at $35.90

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $53.50 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of BOWFF stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.28. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

