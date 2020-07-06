Analysts Set Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $6.80

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenneco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 1,216,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,063. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

