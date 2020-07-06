Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Trading Down 0.8%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.03, 23,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 315,224.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,806 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

