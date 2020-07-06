Aurora Market Cap Reaches $21.68 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and $1.28 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

