Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (LON:AXI) Trading Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.60 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.09), approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.08).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.64.

