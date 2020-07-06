Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 520,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,277.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,020 shares of company stock worth $5,384,880. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

