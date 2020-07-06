Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 215,555 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 298,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

