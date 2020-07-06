Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Bill.com stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.76. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $183,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,842,676 shares of company stock valued at $251,922,504 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

