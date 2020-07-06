Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Biostage Inc (OTCMKTS:BSTG) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60, 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biostage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.13.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

