Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $839.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $815.38 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 560,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,521. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.69. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.