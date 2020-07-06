Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.50. 560,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.79. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

