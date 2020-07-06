Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $9.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. Codexis posted sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $67.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Codexis stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,429. The firm has a market cap of $712.35 million, a P/E ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $19.07.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,672,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 660,598 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $5,472,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Codexis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,087,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Codexis by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 252,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.