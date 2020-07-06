Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.62. Facebook posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $11.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,979,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,172,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,552,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.71. The company has a market cap of $682.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

