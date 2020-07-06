Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce sales of $16.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. First Bank posted sales of $15.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $75.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 50,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

