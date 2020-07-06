Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce sales of $77.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $79.29 million. Freshpet posted sales of $60.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $310.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.59 million to $313.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $382.73 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $394.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,199,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $887,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,286 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 303,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,459.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

