Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post -$1.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.00). General Motors reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 207.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

