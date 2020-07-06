Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report sales of $183.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.50 million and the highest is $199.85 million. Kaman reported sales of $174.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $839.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $873.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $851.77 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $895.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. 126,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,427. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 3,300 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,656,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

