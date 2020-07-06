Brokerages Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.73. 7,074,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,853. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

