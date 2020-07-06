Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to Post $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.96. 1,564,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

