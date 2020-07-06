Brokerages Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to Announce $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.99%.

TNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,023. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,260.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

