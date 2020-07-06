Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $132.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $244.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

MTN stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.81. 250,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.62. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

