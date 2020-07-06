Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 125,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,446. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

