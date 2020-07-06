Brokerages Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.02. AON reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.10.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $289,549,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $167,370,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.93 and its 200-day moving average is $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. AON has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

