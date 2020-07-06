Brokerages Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.24 Million

Analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to report $689.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.94 million to $720.00 million. Brown-Forman posted sales of $766.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

BF.B traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. 625,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,648. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

