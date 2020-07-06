Brokerages Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 618,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,345,000 after acquiring an additional 458,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery Communications (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.