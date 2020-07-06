Brokerages Expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.57. Gain Capital reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on GCAP. B. Riley lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE GCAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. 132,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.26%.

In other Gain Capital news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Capital (GCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.