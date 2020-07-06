Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.36 Million

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $238.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.86 million and the highest is $240.10 million. Green Dot reported sales of $264.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.23 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In other news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $849,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and sold 46,643 shares worth $2,068,117. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,806.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Green Dot by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 850,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,211. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

