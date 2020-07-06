Brokerages Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $986.55 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NSP traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $64.30. 404,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Insperity by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

