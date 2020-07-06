Brokerages Set Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $22.00. 88,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Fanhua has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.