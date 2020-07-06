Brokerages Set Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) PT at $36.67

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $899,640 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AUB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 268,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,220. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.