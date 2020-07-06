Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Receives $12.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,494. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 57.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

