China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHA shares. Macquarie raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA raised China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

CHA stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 92,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. China Telecom has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in China Telecom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Telecom by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in China Telecom by 773.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in China Telecom by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

