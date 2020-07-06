Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce $31.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 million to $75.20 million. Cinemark posted sales of $957.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CNK stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

