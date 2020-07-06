City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CHCO stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.19 million. City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 1,632 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

