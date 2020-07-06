Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $60.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several analysts recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 174,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

