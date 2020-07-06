Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.26. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

CONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 370,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 164,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 646,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,548. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $293.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.34.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

