CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 65,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,794. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSI Compressco stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 3.71% of CSI Compressco worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.