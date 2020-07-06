Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EUXTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Commerzbank cut Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$99.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit