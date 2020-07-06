Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EUXTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Commerzbank cut Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$99.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

