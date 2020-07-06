Evrim Resources (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jul 6th, 2020

Evrim Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, 6,430 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 27,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About Evrim Resources (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

