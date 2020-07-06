Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.63% and a negative return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 328,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $232.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.99. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 293,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 427,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

