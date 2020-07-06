Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 23.6% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. 1,079,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,478. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

