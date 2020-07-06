Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.15. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Fox Factory by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Fox Factory by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 623,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,108. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

