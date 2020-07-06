Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 337,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,263. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

