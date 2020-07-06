Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Shares Up 39.9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT)’s share price shot up 39.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.43, 119,916,514 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,539% from the average session volume of 3,295,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter.

About Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

