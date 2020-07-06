Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 209,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 96,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Gogold Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

