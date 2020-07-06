HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Shares Up 44.4%

HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY)’s stock price shot up 44.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.86, 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.