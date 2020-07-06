Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.
Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. 29,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.79.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
