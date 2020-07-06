Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. 29,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

