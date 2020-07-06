HyperCash Hits One Day Volume of $23.63 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $53.71 million and $23.63 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00012933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EXX, Allcoin and ZB.COM. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02007658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00174556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112467 BTC.

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,680,962 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bithumb, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Binance, Huobi, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Allcoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

