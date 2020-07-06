Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $79.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.20 million. Inseego reported sales of $55.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $299.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $301.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $356.81 million, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $358.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSG. ValuEngine cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Group began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 3,066,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Inseego has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $68,990.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,803 shares of company stock valued at $363,827 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inseego by 1,219.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 440,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inseego by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,781 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter worth $973,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

